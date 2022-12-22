Where to Find the Enfer Back Room Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

If you are on the hunt for the Enfer Back Room Key or are already in possession of one in Warzone 2 DMZ but just need to find the location to use it, you’re in the right place. Keys can be extremely tricky to find and use, so here is your guide to finding the Enfer Back Room Key and where to use it in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Where to Find the Enfer Back Room Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

Finding an Enfer Back Room Key in Warzone 2 DMZ isn’t as easy as completing the Dead Drop Faction mission. No, the only way to get an Enfer Back Room Key in Warzone 2 DMZ is to find it when looting crates and caches, enemy soldiers, and enemy online squads.

Sadly, there is no surefire way to acquire an Enfer Back Room Key because all keys in Warzone 2 DMZ are random. In other words, you have a chance to get any key every time you loot a cache or enemy.

Enfer Back Room Key Location in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

If you have an Enfer Back Room Key, here is how to find the location to use it. The location of the Enfer Back Room is going to be found inside the mall at Sa’id City. To get inside the mall, you can break in through the roof or climb in through the garage on the east side.

Once you are inside the mall, look for a shop called Enfer which is spelled in golden letters. Enfer is located on the second floor at the south corner of the mall. Make your way to the back of the shop but be especially careful because there are tripwires everywhere. You’ll see a locked door there which is where you’ll use the Enfer Back Room Key.

And just like that, you’ve cracked into the Enfer Back Room. To make out like the bandit you are, make sure to extract as quickly as possible so you don’t lose your loot. With that done, you can now attempt to enter Building 21.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022