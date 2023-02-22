Where To Find And Use The South Bank Apartment Key In Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack Of The Fanboy

No matter if you’re trying to find the Police Lockers, or just want to revisit an old favorite map in Warzone 2 DMZ, there are plenty of activities to partake in when you visit Al Mazrah. Alongside the plethora of other keys made available to you on this map, the South Bank Apartment Key is something of a mystery to find, so hop in a vehicle and let’s hit the road as we search out where to find this key, and where to use it to claim some excellent goodies in this hardcore tactical mode.

Where To Find The South Bank Apartment Key In Warzone 2 DMZ

Much like previous keys in DMZ, you’re going to need to pray that the RNG Gods are kind to you, as the South Bank Apartment Key is another random drop. Eliminate hostile NPCs, and high-value targets, and search every loot cache you come across to increase your odds of finding this particular key.

With their position and drop rate being random each round, there is nothing better to do than explore the map and hope that someone near the location has the key, making it a quick grab-and-go operation rather than something that requires all of your attention.

Related: Where To Find And Use The Lieutenant Briefcase Key In Warzone 2 DMZ

Where Is The South Bank Apartment Located In Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack Of The Fanboy



Image: Attack Of The Fanboy

Image: Attack Of The Fanboy

Image: Attack Of The Fanboy

Check the map above for the exact location, as well as a zoomed-out shot of the map to find exactly where the South Bank Apartment Complex is located. Once in this complex, search out the motel. If you can see the Motel logo, head to the right complex, if you are in the rear, head to the left. In the photo above, the complex is located to the left.

Once you have entered the apartment complex, head up to the third floor. There will be other doors available to open, but they will likely just lead outside where you are susceptible to enemy fire, as there are plenty of enemies in this hotspot.

On the third level, there will be a wooden door that displays the South Bank Apartment Key Required prompt. Use this key, enter, and head for the extraction point with all of the new goodies that were just claimed. Make sure to grab a bigger backpack to grab more than ever on the way out.

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2023