Where To Find And Use The Lieutenant Briefcase Key In Warzone 2 DMZ

Warzone 2.0 has taken the world by storm once again with its DMZ mode, tasking soldiers with jumping into a large, open map to complete different tasks and objectives. Alongside these goals, players can also explore and find plenty of keys that will open Loot Caches that can grant players plenty of excellent items to bring on their next excursion. Let’s find out where the Lieutenant Briefcase, is and where the key for this item resides.

Where Can Players Find The Lieutenant Briefcase Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

When exploring the Al Mazrah map, eliminating enemies and taking down targets can lead to some exciting rewards. One of these rewards can be different keys that can be used to open locked boxes and caches, full of tantalizing rewards. But when it comes to the Lieutenant Briefcase Key, a trip to the new Ashika Island Map is in order.

Get to Ashika Island and start eliminating as many targets as possible, as the only place this key is located is on the new map. An Extraction is needed to bring the key back for the next round, so get to work as quickly as possible on this new map and bring it home. Make sure to put it in your backpack before starting a new match, however.

Where Can Players Find The Lietuentant’s Briefcase In Warzone 2 DMZ

When on the Al Mazrah map, make haste toward the E4 location on the map. There will be a Stronghold located at this position, near the Rohan Oil spot, which will need to be accessed to get into the Smuggling Tunnel. Players will need a Stronghold Key to access this location, or the full entrance to the Smuggling Tunnel, so eliminate enemies nearby and hope that they drop a Stronghold Key.

Once inside the Stronghold shown in the photos above, take out any hostile forces inside and head down the ladder to gain access to the tunnel. There are likely enemies in here, so drop a grenade down the ladder before heading in, to even the odds slightly. On a table, players can locate and open the Briefcase and claim all of the goodies from inside.

No matter if you’re searching for new weapons and blueprints, or just need to clear out missions to earn new rewards on the Battle Pass, Warzone 2 DMZ is an exciting tactical shooter that shouldn’t be missed out on by fans of the franchise, or newbies hoping to try something new and exciting.

