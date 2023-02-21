Where to Find the Al Bagra Fortress Dead Drop Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you are trying to complete the Train Tracks mission in DMZ, you first need to know where the Al Bagra Fortress dead drop is. Al Bagra Fortress is the small island in the southernmost region of Al Mazrah. If you want to find this DMZ dead drop, continue reading.

Al Bagra Fortress Dead Drop Location in DMZ

The Al Bagra Fortress dead drop is located in the southeast area and is found in an alleyway. It is tucked to the right and next to a green dumpster. You’ll find the exact location of the dead drop in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you can see in the image at the beginning of this article, safely getting to the Al Bagra Fortress dead drop can be challenging. To minimize the risk of getting knocked, swim to the southeast side of Al Bagra Fortress. Climb the mountainside and run to the dead drop. There will be a few enemies in front of you, but after eliminating them, you should have a pretty clear shot at the dead drop.

Much like everything else in DMZ, getting to the Al Bagra Fortress dead drop is hard. Having a squad is definitely helpful and encouraged, but if you’re going in solo, try to strike the balance between being bold and being cautious. If you are too cautious, the enemies will overwhelm you. If you aren’t cautious enough, you’ll get shot down by enemies you missed.

Once you have found the Al Bagra Fortress dead drop, you can continue to complete the Train Tracks mission. You can also return to this dead drop whenever you’re close to store weapons and gear which will decrease the time needed for your Insured Weapon.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023