Where to Find the Sattiq Caves Dead Drop in Warzone 2 DMZ

For the Untraceable mission, you need to know where the Sattiq Caves dead drop is in Warzone 2 DMZ. Clearly, the dead drop is located in Al Mazrah and at the Sattiq Caves POI, but where in the area is the dead drop? As your DMZ tour guide, we of course have your answer.

Sattiq Dead Drop Location in DMZ

Before you can do anything else in the Untraceable mission, you first need to find the Sattiq Caves dead drop. Dead drops are white dumpsters that you can store guns and equipment in to lower the time needed on your insured weapon. However, sometimes a dead drop is used in a mission.

In the image above, you’ll see the exact location of the Sattiq Caves dead drop. Fortunately, the dead drop isn’t in the caves. The Sattiq dead drop is found behind a tent hugging the mountainside wall.

The area directly west of the Sattiq Caves dead drop has many aggressive enemies that have a lot of armor. You can avoid them by parachuting directly toward the dead drop from the mountainside on the west, or you can sneak your way to the dead drop by wrapping around from the north.

Either way, if you use too much caution, you’ll most likely end up dead. However, if you aren’t cautious enough, the enemies will mow you down pretty quickly. Try to find the balance between the two.

Once you’ve reached the dead drop, your best way to escape is north up the hill. You’ll most likely get shot a few times, but if you sprint, you’ll most likely be safe.

And that is where the Sattiq dead drop is in DMZ and how to escape after you use it. Hopefully, luck is on your side. Speaking of luck, check out how to get the Waterlogged Bag key in DMZ.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023