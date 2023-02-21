Where To Find And Use The Waterlogged Bag Key In Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack Of The Fanboy

As gamers get ready for the next round of Warzone 2 DMZ, knowing where to find and claim items in this wildly unforgiving world is quite important. One of the most important items, the Waterlogged Bag, is something that plenty of players seem to have issues locating, alongside the Key to unlock it. Let’s dive right in, and find out where we may need to head to get our hands on this exciting mystery box of goodies.

Where To Find The Waterlogged Bag Key In Warzone 2.0 DMZ

While finding the key is rather important to completing this task, players may be asking themselves where they’ll need to search to find one. We wish we had a better answer, but the Waterlogged Bag Key is a randomized item, so players may need to eliminate some AI enemies before searching out the location of the bag itself.

Searching loot boxes, alongside eliminating high-value targets may increase these odds, but only slightly. It doesn’t appear to change if players are eliminating targets near the Bag’s location, either, so players will just need to hope that luck is on their side for this one.

There are currently no known locations that will spawn this key more often than not, so make sure to eliminate and search any enemies that you have dispatched before backup can arrive. Make sure that you’re stocked up on bandages and stims before making your way to the Bag location.

Related: How To Get The Travelers Luggage Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

Where Is The Waterlogged Bag Located In Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Image: Attack Of The Fanboy

Image: Attack Of The Fanboy

Loading into the newest DMZ map, Ashika Island, players will need to bring up their map and locate F4, where there is a large swimming pool. Knowing this location is great, even if players have not had the opportunity to claim the key yet. Located near a tennis court packed with plenty of enemies to dispatch, players will need to dive headfirst into the water to find this bag.

Once in the water, all players will need to do is press their Interact key/button to open the Waterlogged Bag and claim the items inside. Now that you’re stocked up, prepare yourself to complete the Hideout Preparation mission with ease, and get ready for your next extraction in this hectic tactical shooter experience.