Where to Find Gun Oil in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Gun oil, or gun cleaning oil as it is actually named in Warzone 2 DMZ, is a required item for the A Helping Hand mission. Surprisingly, Gun Oil is a rare item to find in DMZ, but that’s why you have us.

Best Way to Get Gun Oil in Warzone 2 DMZ

Gun oil is a regular item like everything else, similar to toothpaste and GPUs, but what makes it different is how hard it is to find. While you might stumble upon emergency rations and watches often, you’ll likely never run into gun oil if you don’t know where to look.

Related: How to Get a Bigger Backpack in Warzone 2 DMZ

In the image below, you’ll see a construction area that has the highest probability of spawning gun oil. While it is still a rare item and you might not find it on your first run, this is the best spot to farm gun oil. Be sure to check every toolbox and container in the entire area.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you can see, this construction area is just north of Mawizeh Marshlands. Luckily, this area doesn’t have a lot of hostile resistance, so you can feel free to loot it in peace.

Once you’ve found gun oil, you can choose to sell it, or you can continue forward in the A Helping Hand mission. To do that, you need to navigate to the mall at Sa’id City and place the gun oil in the Enfer store.

And that’s all you need to know about getting gun oil in Warzone 2 DMZ. There are other locations where gun oil spawns, but this is by far the best spot on the map to find it. Good luck!

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023