Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ has players working through brutally tough missions on a regular basis and having more cash can be an excellent help. It is no surprise that the process to sell items may be known by many but for newer players — this may take some time to learn about. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to sell items in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Selling Items in Warzone 2 DMZ

In order to sell items in DMZ you will have to visit Buy Stations across the map to do so. These specific crates are indicated on the map by a shopping cart icon and when you have located one you can make your way there. When at a Buy Station simply interact with it, move to the ‘Sell Valuables’ section then from there you can select any items in your backpack you would like to sell.

Some of the most valuable items to sell are things like Game Consoles and Gold Bars — these will net you a nice sum of cash. For example, Consoles sell for $2000 which is a great boost in cash especially when they can be found quite frequently from time to time while searching various caches.

How Often Should I Sell Valuables in DMZ?

You should sell valuables as much as possible, it will allow you to keep the cash flow moving nicely to buy any weapons or resources you may need. Selling items can be a vital strategy in not just gaining more cash but also keeping yourself alive.

Make sure to use Buy Stations whenever you think you need an improvement in equipment. Either way, you can still hunt for money through other ways such as raiding any cash registers you may come across. No matter what your method of gaining cash is, the resource will help immensely over the length of deployment.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023