How to Complete Warzone 2 DMZ A Helping Hand Mission

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are many hard missions in Warzone 2 DMZ, but A Helping Hand is one of the hardest. It isn’t hard enemy-wise, it’s hard because finding gun oil and an electric drill is difficult if you don’t know where to look. Luckily, we know DMZ like the back of our hand.

Where to Find Gun Oil and Electric Drill in DMZ

The first objective you need to complete is to find one gun oil and one electric drill. Luckily, there is one spot in Al Mazrah where you can get both. Two birds, one stone.

Related: Warzone 2 DMZ Train Tracks Mission Guide: How to Navigate Onto the Cargo Train

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The location where you can find gun oil and an electric drill is found just north of the Mawizeh Marshlands POI. Use the image above as your guide.

Loot every toolbox, locker, and other lootable containers to try and find gun oil and an electric drill. You only need one gun oil and one electric drill, but it will come down to RNG. Hopefully, you find both and can get going to placing your items.

How to Place One C4 and One Electric Drill in the Enfer Store in DMZ

Once you have an electric drill and gun oil, you need to travel to Sa’id City. Enter the mall there by traveling up and through the garage on the east side. Eliminate the enemies before you and take the stairs down into the mall which is located on the left, or south, of the building. Beware of tripwires as you descend into the mall.

Continue down the stairs and straight through the hallway. Take the door on your left and continue through, watching out for tripwires. Now you are in the Enfer store. Near the door, you’ll see a prompt to place your electric drill and C4. Oh, be sure to load into the round with C4 equipped to easily check this off.

Where to Place the Gun Oil in DMZ

Finally, you need to place the gun oil at the back of the Enfer store. This is placed in the same place as the electric drill and C4. You simply need to have all three items in your backpack, place them, and you’ll complete A Helping Hand mission.

With A Helping Hand done, you’re one step closer to attempting the Untraceable mission. As always, we’ve got you covered if you are looking for help.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023