Where to Find Tactical Cameras in Warzone 2 DMZ

Tactical cameras aren’t the most useful field upgrades in Warzone 2 DMZ, but if you are trying to complete the Smuggling Tunnels mission, you’ll need to know where to find them. Whether you are on Ashika Island or Al Mazrah, DMZ is a big place. Here’s where you can find tactical cameras.

All Tactical Camera Locations in DMZ

There is no guaranteed way to find tactical cameras in DMZ. Also, there is no one place that has a higher probability of dropping tactical cameras than others.

Your best bet is to continue looting things that contain field upgrades like weapons caches and supply drops. By doing that, you’ll stumble upon a tactical camera one way or another.

If you need more than one tactical camera for a mission, we recommend you bring in a squadmate. If you and your teammate deploy into DMZ with a tactical camera equipped, then you’ll have enough to complete your mission.

There is no great answer when it comes to tactical cameras. They are similar to keys in that they are found at random and very hard to get your hands on the one you want.

If you are looking for a tactical camera for the Smuggling Tunnels mission, your best bet is to go to the smuggling tunnels location, clear out all the enemies, and then search every container in the tunnels. With luck, you’ll find a tactical camera or two and be able to complete the mission.

And that is how to find a tactical camera in DMZ. There’s no better news which is a bummer, but we wish you luck in your hunt. If you’re in the market for more key or mission help, check back in with us.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023