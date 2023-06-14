How to Unlock All Vest Barter Recipes in Warzone 2 DMZ: Comms, Medic, Stealth, and More

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While you can use the barter recipes to create a vest in Warzone 2 DMZ, you need to unlock each vest first. The barter recipes are the same as they were in past seasons, but now, you must unlock the vest recipes before using them. Here is how to unlock every vest barter recipe in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Related: How to Unlock Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, & DMZ

Warzone 2 DMZ: How to Unlock All Vests

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Warzone 2 DMZ, you have to unlock every vest by first unlocking White Lotus missions, which is done after completing the Laswell’s Letter mission, and second getting White Lotus Faction Reputation to level 2, which you can do quickly by following our guide on how to earn reputation fast.

In the FOB menu, select upgrades. Then, go to the Bounty Board. Here, you’ll see the requirements for every vest in DMZ. Remember, you won’t be able to see the specific requirements or make progress until you reach White Lotus Faction Reputation 2.

How to Unlock Comms Vest in Warzone 2 DMZ

To unlock the Comms Vest in Warzone 2 DMZ, you need to kill the Wheelson. The Wheelson is the name of the murder device that camps outside Tsuki Castle guarding the Bombmaker. I recommend following our guide on how to get into Tsuki Castle to learn how to quickly kill the Wheelson.

How to Unlock Stealth Vest in Warzone 2 DMZ

To unlock the Stealth Vest in Warzone 2 DMZ, you need to kill the Sniper. The Sniper is a relatively new boss in DMZ that is found in the Koschei Complex in Al Mazrah.

How to Unlock Medic Vest in Warzone 2 DMZ

To unlock the Medic Vest in Warzone 2 DMZ, you need to kill the Pyro. The Pyro is a boss located in Al Mazrah City. He can be difficult to take down, but take your time and he’s not too bad.

How to Unlock Tempered Vest in Warzone 2 DMZ

To unlock the Tempered Vest in Warzone 2 DMZ, you need to kill the Armored Commander. The Armored Commander is the helicopter boss found in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. He’s very easy to defeat — simply hack a SAM site and let the missiles do the work.

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023