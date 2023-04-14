Where to Find the Pyro Commander DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering where to find the Pyro Commander in Warzone 2 DMZ so you can complete the Friendly Fire faction mission? The Pyro Commander was just added to the game, and unfortunately, he spawns at random strongholds making him difficult and frustrating to find. However, there are a few steps you can take to take the frustration out of finding him.

How to Find the Pyro Commander DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Tier 3 Faction Mission Friendly Fire requires that you complete these two tasks:

Kill the Pyro Commander Kill 3 Pyro guards with fire

The first thing you must do is get yourself a Skeleton Key because the Pyro Commander only spawns in locked locations within the Stronghold. This will save you from having to bring a bunch of random keys in the hope you can unlock his location.

The second thing you need to do is find yourself a helicopter to fly around the Al Mazrah Map to all stronghold locations. If he spawned at this location, you would get an onscreen notification as you approach the Stronghold. The notification will give you the standard “The Pryo Nearby” with a Flaming Skull icon on your minimap.

To make the Pyro Commander even easier to find, here are the three most common Stronghold locations reported by players who have killed him:

Downtown Post Office

US Embassy

Airport Control Tower

However, this doesn’t mean he will be at these three locations 100% of the time, but you should have an increased chance of finding him at these locations, and they are good places for you to start. Once you do find him be aware that he is super tough. He carries a shield, has an auto shotgun, and has lots of life.

- This article was updated on April 14th, 2023