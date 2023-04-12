How to Get the Skeleton Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Activision

If you struggle with finding keys and locks in DMZ, with Season 3 and on, you can get a Skeleton Key that can unlock almost any lock in the game. The only thing a Skeleton Key doesn’t get you is a Building 21 Access Key, but every other lock in DMZ can be opened with a Skeleton Key.

What is the Skeleton Key Recipe in DMZ?

If you’ve always struggled to find the key to the Tsuki Castle Doors or anywhere else for that matter, you can now get a Skeleton Key from the new Barter system. The Barter system can be engaged with at any Buy Station.

To use the Barter system, you need to know the right Recipe. You can create all kinds of things like Plate Carriers, Killstreaks, Backpacks, Self-Revives, and, yes, even the Skeleton Key. To make the Skeleton Key, you need to know the Recipe.

The Recipe to make the Skeleton Key in DMZ is one GPU. Luckily for you, we know where all the GPU locations are in DMZ, so check our guide out.

When you approach a Buy Station and select Barter, you’ll be able to see the required Recipe for every item including the Skeleton Key. Some items, like the 3-Plate Comms Vest, are harder to acquire as it takes more items, but they are all worth getting.

The good thing about Recipes in DMZ is that they don’t change. Once you know what the Recipe for Skeleton Keys is, you can confidently get what you need and always create a Skeleton Key whenever you want.

If you don’t see a Skeleton Key in the Barter menu at a Buy Station, simply go to a different Buy Station. Different Buy Stations sell different things. While the Barter System shouldn’t change, if it doesn’t, go to another Buy Station.

- This article was updated on April 12th, 2023