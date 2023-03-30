Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to get the Mawizeh Resort Main Building Key in DMZ? There are a lot of new keys for you to find that will unlock new areas, but it may be hard to know where to find these keys and the locations of the buildings they unlock. However, once unlocked, these new areas provide a fun challenge and reward you with powerful loot. One example of a new key is the Mawizeh Resort Main Building Key, which unlocks a door to an area with valuable loot.

How to Get the Mawizeh Resort Main Building Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

You can find the Mawizeh Resort Main Building Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ using these four methods:

Harmful Waves Black : Mous Tier 4 faction mission You will need to kill 35 enemies using a suppressed Marksman Rifle with Headshots at the Zaya Observatory within a range of three meters or shorter

: Mous Tier 4 faction mission Enemy AI Drops: AI enemies have a chance to drop keys, so find yourself a location where you can farm them by having them call for backup.

AI enemies have a chance to drop keys, so find yourself a location where you can farm them by having them call for backup. HVT Contracts: Eliminating high-valued targets using HVT contracts is an easy way to obtain keys as they are guaranteed to provide them when looted.

Eliminating high-valued targets using HVT contracts is an easy way to obtain keys as they are guaranteed to provide them when looted. Looting Containers: All loot containers have a rare chance of dropping keys. Loot containers include clothing, duffle bags, fridges, and toolboxes.

The easiest way to find the Rohan Control Room Key is by completing the Harmful Waves faction mission, as you are guaranteed the key as a reward upon completion. However, if you don’t want to do that mission, looting is the second most straightforward way to obtain the key. Therefore, ensure you are looting all AI enemies you defeat and all containers you come across. You will find that you will locate the Mawizeh Resort Main Building Key and other valuable keys.

Mawizeh Resort Main Building Location DMZ

Once you have obtained the Mawizeh Resort Main Building Key, you must find the location to unlock it. You can find the lock for this key by following these steps:

Heade south of Mawizeh Marshlands Find the Mawizeh Resort building The key will unlock the Front Door of the Mawizeh Resort building

