When Will DMZ Season 3 Start? All Leaks, Rumors, and More

Image: Activision

As Season 2 Reloaded didn’t bring a lot of new features to Warzone 2 DMZ besides Shredder, it’s only natural to wonder when DMZ Season 3 will start and speculate on what it will bring. We know the release date for DMZ Season 3 and there have been a lot of leaks and rumors, so let’s get right into it.

Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3 Release Date and Time

Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3 will launch on April 12, 2023, at 10:00am PT. This is the confirmed date and time we can expect Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3 to arrive.

Related: How to Get Tempus Torrent in Warzone 2 DMZ

With DMZ being a new game mode since the start of Warzone 2, it is the game mode with the most potential. We already know that Season 3 will not restart the Faction missions, so if you need help completing any, like the Muddy Waters mission, we’ve got you covered.

All Warzone 2 Season 3 Leaks and Rumors

There are already a lot of circulating rumors and leaks about what Warzone 2 Season 3 will bring.

One of the major leaks is that Factions will receive a huge in-game update. There will be Faction bases in-game, Faction-specific reputation to earn, and Faction-specific Buy Stations. Based on these rumors, we believe we will need to pick our favorite Faction and continue working with them to get even better rewards.

With the Faction improvements, solo players can team up with the Faction AI to complete harder activities in DMZ. Of course, you’ll need to earn enough reputation with that Faction to recruit an AI, but this prospect has a lot of potential for solo players.

We also know that there will be a trading or market system implemented in the game. There most likely will be a traveling trader since trader-specific voice lines were leaked recently. However, we hope that there will be a way to trade and negotiate with other online players.

That’s everything we know so far about DMZ Season 3, but we will keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.

- This article was updated on March 24th, 2023