How to Get the Shredder Operator Skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Image: Infinity Ward

Get ready, gamers. Shredder from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is coming to Modern Warfare 2, meaning that we can play as the iconic villain from the franchise. So, how do you get the Shredder skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2? We can shed light on this below

How to Get Shredder in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The crossover operator will be available as a part of the Season 2 Reloaded update. Unfortunately, that update is not here, nor will he drop exactly when the update comes. Shredder will be made available on March 21 on all platforms.

To get him, he’ll be part of the Tracer Pack Operator Bundle. How much this bundle will cost will be determined, but it will be available to purchase with CoD Points. You’ll receive him and “unlock his ninjutsu powers”, most likely meaning that he’ll have his own quips and finishing animations.

As you’re going through the season’s Battle Pass, you can obtain CoD Points via the free and paid routes. This can help alleviate some costs if you also have your eyes set on other Operator skin bundles that come out with this update.

Since Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are in the same game, you also do not have to buy this Operator twice. Once acquired on either mode of the game, Shredder will be available to use in anything regarding the game— even Spec Ops and DMZ.

The Operator along with his bundle will be available even after Season 2 ends. He’s not going anywhere. These types of bundles aren’t time-sensitive, so if you need additional CoD points from future Battle Pass earnings, you can do just that.

With Season 2 Reloaded on the horizon, now is a good time to hone your skills or hop back onto the game to check out all sorts of new unlockables and new maps to come.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023