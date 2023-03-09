Image: Infinity Ward

Modern Warfare 2 season two started on February 15, and it added lots of content to the game, spicing up the gameplay and meta while giving players new reasons to return to the title. Most players have gone through the game’s battle pass, and some fans are wondering when will Modern Warfare 2 season two reloaded will come out. If you have the same question, you are in the right place.

When Will Modern Warfare 2 Season Two Reloaded Will Come Out?

Modern Warfare 2 season two reloaded comes out on March 15. The official Call of Duty blog released some information on March 9 regarding the new Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season, including its release date. Unfortunately, the developers have not shared the update’s size, but they did share some of the content that season two reloaded will bring to the game.

A few hours ago, The official Call of Duty Twitter account teased one of the new pieces of content that will come to the game. Call of Duty’s blog confirms what many players gathered from the video teaser shared online. Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be featured on Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s season two reloaded. The operator will also come with three weapon blueprints featuring an assault rifle, shotgun, and the new Dual Kodachis.

Besides the weapon blueprints, players will get a weapon charm, a vehicle skin, and a weapon vinyl. Luckily for players, they will get more than a new operator from this new mid-season update.

Modern Warfare 2 season two will bring another rifle into the game. The Tempus Torrent marksman rifle will offer impressive damage with a fast-firing mechanism that will allow players to deal superior damage output comparing it to other options in the marksman category.

The Tempus Torrent will be in the same weapon platform as the M4 assault rifle, so players can use most of the attachments unlocked in the first season without any problem.

Shuriken fans also received good news, as players will use it on their custom loadouts after season two.

Besides these additions, Modern Warfare 2 will get a new map called Himmelmatt Expo for six versus six lovers. The core multiplayer community has been disappointed since the game came out, and with this new map, some of them should feel better about the game’s current state.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023