Warzone 2.0 season two arrived on February 15, and tons of new content was added to the game. Many fans of the battle royale title were eager to test the new changes and additions added by the developers, and now they can get their hands on the new weapons and maps. Among them is the Dual Kodachis, a new melee weapon that has gotten lots of attention from the community, so get ready to learn how to get the Dual Kodachis melee in Warzone 2.0

How to Get the Dual Kodachis Melee in Warzone 2.0

The Dual Kodachis melee weapon is the only addition to this category in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 season two. Most players are excited about the other additions, but some players are always eager to test new melee weapons that can bring a different style of play in their next matches.

To get the Dual Kodachis Melee in Warzone 2.0, players will have to unlock it through the season two battle pass as in the previous season. In season one, players could unlock items from the battle pass by earning XP and getting Battle Pass tokens, and with said tokens, players would unlock sectors on the Battle Pass map until they get to their desired sector that holds the reward they are looking for.

The Dual Kodachis is in the B13 Sector, three sectors away from the starting point, so players should not take too much to unlock it. Call of Duty players are used to grinding XP to get exclusive rewards, so most players know a method or two to earn battle tokens pretty fast.

If you want to get the most XP possible and earn Battle tokens, players should consider buying Modern Warfare 2 and grinding on game modes like Kill Confirmed, Ground War, and Invasion. For free-to-play players that cannot or do not want to invest in Modern Warfare 2, they can turn to DMZ and take advantage of all the AI enemies around Al Masrah and Ashika Island. Resurgence is another good option, so start to grind right now and unlock this new melee weapon in season two.

Season two came with more than weapon additions. The new season brought two new maps, the new resurgence game mode, drastic changes to the game’s movement system, and more, so players need to start playing right now and adapt to all these changes as soon as possible.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023