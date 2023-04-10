Warzone 2 DMZ Tempered, Medic, Comms, and Stealth Plate Carriers, Explained

Image: Activision

Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3 is almost here and that means we are getting a lot of new features including new Plate Carriers. We are getting four more Plate Carriers on top of the 1-Plate, 2-Plate, and 3-Plate Carriers we already have. Here is what these special DMZ Plate Carriers do and how to get them.

What Are the New Plate Carriers in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Tempered Plate Carrier

The Tempered Plate Carrier allows you to have the same amount of armor as a 3-Plate Carrier, but you only need two plates to get from zero to max shields. This makes the Tempered Plate Carrier stronger than the 3-Plate Carrier since it takes fewer plates to hit max shields.

Where to Find Tempered Plate Carriers in Warzone 2 DMZ

If you played Warzone, you might be familiar with the Tempered Plate Carrier since it is returning from Caldera. You can find Tempered Plate Carriers in orange caches and at select Buy Stations.

Medic Plate Carrier

The Medic Plate Carrier is a new one that allows the wearer to revive their squadmates much faster and use self-revives faster. It is a 3-Plate Carrier on top of having the Medic perk.

Where to Find Medic Plate Carriers in Warzone 2 DMZ

Medic Plate Carriers will likely be found in orange caches and at select Buy Stations. They also might be found in triage areas.

Comms Plate Carrier

On top of having 3-Plates, the Commes Plate Carrier increases the duration of all UAVs and makes them all Advanced UAVs. You also get an audio cue when an enemy Operator is nearby which makes this Plate Carrier excellent for solo players.

Where to Find Comms Plate Carriers in Warzone 2 DMZ

Comms Plate Carriers will likely be found in orange caches and at select Buy Stations. It’ll come down to RNG if you get it, and you might increase your chances of finding one near UAV stations.

Stealth Plate Carrier

Last but not least, the Stealth Plate Carrier gives you everything the Ghost perk does — you won’t appear on enemy maps during UAVs. If you are trying to play a quick in-and-out type of match, the Stealth Plate Carrier is the way to go. It also has 3-Plates.

Where to Find Stealth Plate Carriers in Warzone 2 DMZ

Like the other new Plate Carriers, Stealth Plate Carriers will likely be found in orange caches and at select Buy Stations. The nice thing is that if you exfil with a Stealth Plate Carrier, you can keep it and use a different Active Duty Operator Slot until you are ready to use your Stealth Plate Carrier again.

- This article was updated on April 10th, 2023