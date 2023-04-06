Is the Warzone 2 BlackCell Battle Pass Worth It?

Image: Activision

Warzone 2 Season 3 introduces a new Battle Pass Bundle called BlackCell. While the Battle Pass will still be available for 1,100 COD Points, you can buy BlackCell for the Season 3 Battle Pass as well as tons of other exclusive rewards including Weapon Blueprints and Operators that are usable in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ.

What is BlackCell in Warzone 2 Season 3?

While Season 3 brings a lot of updates to DMZ, all Call of Duty players can look forward to BlackCell, a brand new Battle Pass Bundle. The old Battle Pass Bundle will be replaced by BlackCell.

BlackCell will cost USD $29.99 and includes an estimated value of over 7,000 COD Points. For reference, 7,000 COD Points costs $74.99, so BlackCell is worth it from a price-point.

However, BlackCell is only worth it if the cosmetics it carries are worth it. Here is everything that you’ll get with BlackCell:

Access to the full Season 3 Battle Pass and 20 Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation).

1,100 COD Points instantly awarded, which is the cost of the Battle Pass.

Up to 1,400 COD Points awarded by completing the Battle Pass.

A BlackCell Operator, attired in an imposing animated Camo skin (see the image above).

A Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint, Vehicle Skin, and Finishing Move.

An exclusive BlackCell Sector within the Battle Pass AO serves as an alternative starting location.

Immediate unlocking of adjacent Battle Pass Sectors to the BlackCell Sector.

Every Season 3 Battle Pass Sector with an Operator Skin has a BlackCell variant (12 Skins in total) to unlock.

Is the BlackCell Battle Pass Bundle Worth It?

After considering everything you get with BlackCell, for $29.99, we’d say that BlackCell is definitely worth it. The price of admission already pays for itself by granting you 1,100 COD Points on entry, a BlackCell Operator, and Weapon Blueprint.

On top of that, if you play Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, or DMZ regularly, you’ll stretch your $29.99 even further by getting up to 1,400 COD Points through the Battle Pass, unlock unique BlackCell variants of Season 3 Operators, and have more options to navigate the Battle Pass AO.

Considering all of this, BlackCell is definitely worth it if you play Call of Duty a little bit or a lot. The choice is always up to you, but it is a great offer.

- This article was updated on April 6th, 2023