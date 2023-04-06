All Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3 Updates: Barter System, Workbench, New Faction, and More

Image: Activision

Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3 is a week away and we just got introduced to all the updates coming to the game. Luckily, Season 3 won’t refresh the missions like Season 2 did, and instead, we are getting a lot of new content. Look forward to the barter system, workbench, active duty operator slots, new faction missions, and new bosses in DMZ.

What is the Barter System in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3?

Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3 will see the inclusion of the Barter System. No, this isn’t a new system where players get to trade other valuables with other players (as cool as that would be).

The new barter system includes a traveling Trader. This Trader carries items that you can acquire if you give him what he’s looking for. More information about the Trader and the Barter System will be available when we get our hands on DMZ Season 3.

What is the Workbench in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3?

The Workbench is arguably the most exciting new addition to DMZ Season 3. Workbenches are found near Buy Station and allow you to modify your Contraband weapons.

After spending some cash, you can use the Workbench to add or remove attachments to any weapon. The attachments that you add to a Contraband weapon need to be unlocked in the weapon’s platform for you to equip them.

What Are Active Duty Operator Slots in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3?



Active duty operator slots are new and they act as different deployable loadouts in DMZ Season 3. With active duty operator slots, you can save your operator that has three-plate armor, a self-revive kit, and a killstreak for a more challenging deployment.

Before, you only had one operator loadout which meant you had no option of saving three-plate armor, bigger backpacks, or anything else. In DMZ Season 3, you can save an operator loadout for more intense missions and use a normal operator loadout for standard operations, like searching for keys.

What is the New Faction in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3?

There is a new Faction in DMZ Season 3, but we don’t know the name of it yet. The name of it will likely launch when Season 3 does.

We know that the new Faction will bring new missions, but the missions we’ve completed in Season 2 won’t reset. There will also be a new contract called Secure Supplies. This contract will get you access to essential gear in an Exclusion Zone.

What Are the New Bosses in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3?

DMZ Season 3 will bring two new bosses. If you’ve defeated the Bombmaker and are looking for another challenge, then look no further.

The two new bosses have not been revealed yet. We predict there will be a new boss on Ashika Island and one on Al Mazrah.

All DMZ Season 3 Updates

Along with all of the above plus a new contract, we also know that there will be new backpack types and plate carrier types. More information on this will release closer to the launch of Season 3, so stay tuned for more.

- This article was updated on April 6th, 2023