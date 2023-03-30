How to Get the Floatsam Cargo Cache Key in DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to get the Floatsam Cargo Cache in DMZ on the new Ashika map? There are a lot of new keys for you to find that will unlock new areas, but it may be hard to know where to find these keys and the locations of the buildings they unlock. However, once unlocked, these new areas provide a fun challenge and reward you with powerful loot. One example of a new key is the Floatsam Cargo Cache, which unlocks a cache supply crate with valuable loot.

How to Get the Floatsam Cargo Cache Key Warzone 2.0 DMZ

You can find the Floatsam Cargo Cache Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ using these three methods:

Enemy AI Drops: AI enemies have a chance to drop keys, so find yourself a location where you can farm them by having them call for backup.

AI enemies have a chance to drop keys, so find yourself a location where you can farm them by having them call for backup. HVT Contracts: Eliminating high-valued targets using HVT contracts is an easy way to obtain keys as they are guaranteed to provide them when looted.

Eliminating high-valued targets using HVT contracts is an easy way to obtain keys as they are guaranteed to provide them when looted. Looting Containers: All loot containers have a rare chance of dropping keys. Loot containers include clothing, duffle bags, fridges, and toolboxes.

The easiest way to find the Floatsam Cargo Cache Key is by looting. Therefore, ensure you are looting all AI enemies you defeat and all containers you come across. You will find that you will locate the Floatsam Cargo Cache Key and other valuable keys.

Related: How to Get the Mud Covered Cache Key DMZ

Floatsam Cargo Cache Key Location DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can find the Floatsam Cargo Cache location by traveling to the E5 coordinates. Once there, you must find a canal that splits the Beach Club and the Town Centre points of interest. Two bridges will cross this canal, and you will want to head to the one closest to the land.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Floatsam Cargo Cache is located below a floating cargo container shown in the above picture.

- This article was updated on March 30th, 2023