How to Get the Mud Covered Cache Key DMZ

Are you wondering how to get the Mud Covered Cache Key in DMZ on the new Ashika map? There are a lot of new keys for you to find that will unlock new areas, but it may be hard to know where to find these keys and the locations of the buildings they unlock. However, once unlocked, these new areas provide a fun challenge and reward you with powerful loot. One example of a new key is the Mud Covered Cache Key, which unlocks a cache with valuable loot.

How to Get the Mud Covered Cache Key Warzone 2.0 DMZ

You can find the Mud Covered Cache Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ using these three methods:

Enemy AI Drops: AI enemies have a chance to drop keys, so find yourself a location where you can farm them by having them call for backup.

AI enemies have a chance to drop keys, so find yourself a location where you can farm them by having them call for backup. HVT Contracts: Eliminating high-valued targets using HVT contracts is an easy way to obtain keys as they are guaranteed to provide them when looted.

Eliminating high-valued targets using HVT contracts is an easy way to obtain keys as they are guaranteed to provide them when looted. Looting Containers: All loot containers have a rare chance of dropping keys. Loot containers include clothing, duffle bags, fridges, and toolboxes.

The easiest way to find the Mud Covered Cache Key is by looting. Therefore, ensure you are looting all AI enemies you defeat and all containers you come across. You will find that you will locate the Mud Covered Cache Key and other valuable keys.

Mud Covered Cache Key Location DMZ

The Mud Covered Cache is in the moat’s water surrounding Tsuki Castle. More specifically, you must head to the location on the map above. It is to the Northeast of Tsuki Castle underneath a bridge. When you get close to the cache, it will be highlighted in white, making it easy to see in the muck.

