Call of Duty Warzone 2’s Battle Pass Has a Big UI Problem

Modern Warfare 2 players have been complaining about many issues since the game’s launch on October 28, but one of the recurring issues is the game’s UI. Many players have criticized the game’s UI and how complicated and unintuitive it is to go from one menu to another, and now with Warzone 2, the UI problem is bigger than ever.

On November 16, a post on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit regarding the Battle Pass UI started to gain some attention a few minutes after its publication. According to the post’s title, the Battle Pass is one of the worst UI out there, and more of the four thousand people that upvoted the post seem to agree.

Most comments criticize Warzone 2’s Battle Pass UI, but many players appreciate the route the developers are going for this time when unlocking rewards in the Battle Pass. This new Battle Pass system will allow players to unlock the rewards they want from different sectors, avoiding mindless grinding to unlock rewards that do not mean anything to players.

Players have described it as a non-linear Battle Pass system, and many agree that this is a far better experience than spending countless hours unlocking items that users never intended to use. Some players have compared it to Fortnite’s and Master Chiefs Collection Battle Pass, and if players remember those titles, they may think the same.

Call of Duty developers have had a hard time regarding UI and UX design in Modern Warfare and now Warzone 2. Countless posts across social media have been made complaining about the current state of the game, and some fans have even made modifications to the game suggesting changes and getting praised by the community. All players can hope right now is that shortly this UI problem gets fixed.

If you are looking to get your hands on one of the newest assault rifles in the game, read our guide so you can learn how to unlock the M13B in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022