Warzone 2 DMZ Secure and Scavenger Backpacks, Explained

Image: Activision

Warzone 2 DMZ is bringing the Secure and Scavenger Backpacks to the game in Season 3. Along with four new Plate Carriers, the two new Backpacks have the potential to really change the shape of DMZ. Here’s what the new Backpacks are and how to find them.

What Are the New Backpacks in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Secure Backpack

The Secure Backpack in Warzone 2 DMZ allows you to keep your items instead of turning everything in for XP. When you exfil successfully, you’ll keep Killstreaks, self-revives, important items, and everything else.

Where to Find Secure Backpacks in Warzone 2 DMZ

You can find Secure Backpacks in orange caches and certain Buy Stations. However, thanks to the new Barter system, you can also get a Secure Backpack thanks to a Barter recipe.

Scavenger Backpack

The Scavenger Backpack doesn’t have a third weapon slot like Medium and Large Backpacks but has a lot more space for additional items. If you are completing missions that require you to collect a lot of stuff, or you just want to get a ton of valuables to earn tons of XP, the Scavenger Backpack is the move.

Where to Find Scavenger Backpacks in Warzone 2 DMZ

Like the Secure Backpack, you can find a Scavenger Backpack in orange caches and in select Buy Stations. There will likely be a recipe for it too, so watch out for that.

And that is everything there is to know about the two new Backpacks in Warzone 2 DMZ. Another great addition that Season 3 brings is Active Duty Operator Slots which allows you to save and use specific Backpacks attached to a specific Operator for the times that you really need it.

- This article was updated on April 10th, 2023