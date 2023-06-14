How to Unlock Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, & DMZ

Image: Activision

Tempus Razorback is a new weapon introduced in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ Season 4. If you want to get your hands on the new Tempus Razorback, which is very different than the Tempus Torrent, here’s how!

Related: How to Unlock the Chimera Assault Rifle in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, DMZ Tempus Razorback: How to unlock, Explained

While you can snag the Crash Bandicoot bundle for a price, the only way to get the Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ is through the Season 4 Battle Pass.

No, you won’t be able to use your new Nightsting and Venom Strike weapon Blueprints to make progress through a weapon platform to eventually unlock Tempus Razorback. Since Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ share a Battle Pass, you’ll earn XP and unlock tiles to get Tempus Razorback.

Tempus Razorback is unlocked through the Season 4 Battle Pass Sector D13, so you’ll need to work your way up and over to it. There will be plenty of good rewards between the start and Sector D13, but if you’re rushing to get the Tempus Armament AR, you need to aim for D13 and get XP fast.

Best Tempus Razorback AR Loadout, Explained

It’s tough to know how Tempus Razorback will rank compared to the other “jack-of-all-trades” ARs in Call of Duty, but we know that Tempus Razorback is a full-auto 5.56 assault rifle. It’s known for its strong damage, rapid-fire rate, and smooth control.

To really take full advantage of Tempus Razorback, the best loadout incorporates a tactical foregrip for better stability, an extended magazine to ensure kills, and a solid reflex sight for better ADS. From there, you can put on a compressor or stock to truly finetune the weapon, but I highly recommend at least having those three attachments.

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023