How to Unlock the Chimera Assault Rifle in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

The Chimera Assault Rifle is the newest weapon introduced in the Call of Duty Season 1 Reloaded. Like all new weapons, the Chimera Assault Rifle will climb to the of the meta, so you’ll want to unlock it as fast as possible.

The weapon is similar to the M13B but shines in even more close-quarters. It also has a lot of great suppressed attachments making it the best silent but deadly weapon. Here is how to unlock the Chimera Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

How to Unlock the Chimera in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

There are three ways to unlock the Chimera Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. You can get the Chimera Assault Rifle through the in-game store, completing a weapon challenge in Modern Warfare 2, or exfiling with it in from Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ.

The easiest method to unlock the Chimera Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is by purchasing it from the in-game store. The Chimera Assault Rifle bundle costs 1,200 COD points, which is about $9.99 USD. This is the easiest and fastest way to get the Chimera Assault Rifle, but why buy the weapon when you can get it for free?

The second way to get the Chimera Assault Rifle is to complete the weapon challenge in Modern Warfare 2. The specific weapon challenge to unlock the Chimera Assault Rifle is to get two kills with an Assault Rifle in 15 different matches. Players are currently getting two kills and immediately leaving matches to get the Chimera Assault Rifle as quickly as possible.

The last way to get the Chimera Assault Rifle is by entering Building 21 with an access card, getting the Chimera, and successfully exfiling with it in Warzone 2 DMZ. Though this is likely the most fun way to get the Chimera Assault Rifle, it is also the hardest since Building 21 is mysteriously not live yet.

So, whether you purchase the Chimera Assault Rifle, get it through the Modern Warfare 2 weapon challenge, or discover a way into Building 21 and extract with the goods, the Chimera Assault Rifle is a gun you’ll want. For now, you can focus on farming the blue access cards you’ll need once you discover how to get into Building 21.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022