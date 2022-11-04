When is the Next Double XP Event in Modern Warfare 2?

Double XP in Call of Duty is easy to find if you know where to look.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a rewarding experience for those who enjoy fast-paced first-person shooter action varying from small-to-large scale battles. It can be a bit of a timesink for players looking to level up, however, and if you either have busy lives or are wanting the quickest avenue to securing better bonuses and unlocking killstreaks, Double XP is an asset. If you missed out on a recent Double XP event in Modern Warfare 2, it’ll be key to know when and how to access this helpful bonus.

When Can I Get 2XP Again in MW2?

There are currently no upcoming Double XP events listed for Modern Warfare 2, but there are plenty of ways to get Double XP. There’s a possibility of an event starting on November 10, 2022, for the second week after the game’s launch, but no confirmation as of yet. However, if you’re seeking alternatives, there are some easy ways to secure Double XP in Modern Warfare 2.

What Are Other Ways to Get and Use Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2?

The methods vary in cost and how much you get as a reward, but they are listed below:

Free Options for 2XP in MW2

Mission rewards in the Campaign (Missions 3 and 7 for 30-minute tokens, 11 and 15 for 1-hour tokens) that can be tracked from the Mission Select menu and are limited to one use each.

Limited 2XP Events in the game when applicable.

Paid Options for 2XP in MW2

If you purchased the Vault Edition, or purchase the Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Protector Pack you’ll receive Double XP tokens, but only once.

If you live in participating countries, particularly the US, you’ll have access to various promotions across multiple brands and chains. Particular promotions, like the Mountain Dew option, are reusable and offer tiered Double XP tokens based on what you buy: Mountain Dew Little Caesar’s Circle K Hungry Jack or Burger King Papa John’s



Any of these options will get you on the way toward lots of level gains and a healthy edge while looking to advance and gain access to solid upgrades. Be sure to use these options, particularly the Mountain Dew option, to renew your token supply and get right into the multiplayer scene.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II released on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022