Activision has partnered with popular franchises, like Hungry Jack, to celebrate its release of Modern Warfare 2. These partnerships have created fun, exclusive in-game rewards like double XP and cosmetic items, only available to Papa John’s customers. These promotions will expire, so don’t miss out on your chance to earn exclusive items while eating delicious food. So head to your local Papa Johns and order some delicious pizza for you and your fellow Operators! Here is everything you need to know about how to get Papa Johns rewards for use in Modern Warfare 2’s game modes.

How to Get Papa Johns Rewards in Modern Warfare 2

You need to order the Call of Duty bundle using the online ordering system from participating Papa Johns locations in the United Kingdom. Papa Johns will send a unique redemption code to the email used during the purchase. You will then need to redeem this on the Modern Warfare 2 website.

Which Regions Are Eligible?

Unfortunately, the Papa Johns Call of Duty bundle special is only available in the United Kingdom. This means that North American countries like the United States will not be able to participate. However, if you live in one of the regions where the promotion is unavailable, it is a perfect opportunity to make friends with your fellow overseas Operators.

What Rewards Will I Get?

The Papa Johns promotion will unlock three in-game rewards:

Calling Card

Emblem

Weapon Charm

Hour-long Double XP

What Food Comes with the Papa John’s Call of Duty Bundle?

The special Call of Duty bundle from Papa Johns comes with the following food options:

Any Large Pizza (with up to for 4 toppings)

Ghost Chilli Chicken Side or Classic Side

When will Papa John’s Call of Duty Promotion End?

According to the terms and conditions, Papa John’s Call of Duty promotion will end on November 20th, 2022.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022