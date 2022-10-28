How to Fix Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Not Working

Some players are finding they don’t have access to the DLC promised in the Vault Edition, but it can be fixed.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the 2022 installment of the massive Call of Duty franchise from Activision, and when a series like this has gone on for almost 20 years, it’s bound to have avid fans. One of the simplest ways fans have been able to express their dedication to the franchise, or any game for that matter, is through special editions with bonus digital content. The Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition is the highest tier available for COD fans, and if you find this version not working, you’re bound to get frustrated.

What Steps Should You Take to Fix the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition?

The Vault Edition for Modern Warfare 2 has an insane amount of rewards, you don’t want to be denied them for any errors.

If you’re wanting to fix this issue quickly, consider the following methods:

Troubleshooting: make sure you’ve attempted restarting the game, console, or PC, and whether this issue replicates itself.

Uninstalling/reinstalling: Naturally, this can be a more drastic resolution but it never hurts to try.

If you activated the game early but changed your timezone to New Zealand, try switching back or checking now that the game has properly launched in your region, allowing proper access to that content.

If You Have the Xbox Version of Modern Warfare 2

If you’ve got the Xbox version, consider making sure you’ve gone to the Games menu and hit ‘Menu’ to select ‘Manage game and add-ons’ and confirm you’ve got your add-on content installed. Additionally, consider making sure you’ve taken the aforementioned Troubleshooting and Uninstalling/reinstalling tips to heart.

If You Have the PlayStation Version of Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition

If you’re playing on PlayStation and are wishing to reap the benefits of its cross-gen bundle and any of the other massive amounts of content available in the Vault Edition, Infinity Ward advocates the below solution:

Go to Settings

Select Users and Accounts

Hit ‘Other’

Hit ‘Restore Licenses’

This will ensure you get the digital content to which you’re entitled. As always, make sure you’ve redeemed your Vault Edition code or ensured that was the version you purchased, and if any of these steps worked for you, happy hunting!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II released on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022