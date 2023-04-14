How to Get Nightsting and Venom Strike Weapon Blueprints in MWII, Warzone 2, and DMZ

Image: Activision

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ are all launching Season 3 and it’s coming with the Nightsting and Venom Strike Weapon Blueprints. Both Nightsting and Venom Strike are designed for night missions and are acquired through the Trophy Hunt Event.

On top of adding a unique skin, Weapon Blueprints automatically come with weapon attachments that you don’t need to unlock. Outfitted for perfection, here is how to get Nightsting and Venom Strike in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ.

How to Get Nightsting in MWII, Warzone 2, and DMZ

Nightsting is a Weapon Blueprint of TAQ-56, which is one of the more popular Assault Rifles. The attachments Nightsting comes with are designed for a balanced fight in medium-range encounters.

Since Nightsting is only accessible during the Trophy Hunt Event, you need to enter the Event Shop and purchase the weapon with trophies. Nightsting unlocks on April 26, 2023, and will likely cost 150 or 1,000 trophies.

How to Get Venom Strike in MWII, Warzone 2, and DMZ

Venom Strike is the second weapon only available during the Trophy Hunt Event. This Weapon Blueprint is an updated version of the M13B Assault Rifle. It’s equipped with the best attachments for close-range fights.

Similar to Nightsting, the only way to get Venom Strike is by buying it with trophies in the Trophy Hunt Event Shop. You can get Venom Strike for 150 trophies. It will be available for the duration of the Trophy Hunt Event, so take your time, save up, and get yourself Venom Strike.

Hopefully, you can get both Nightsting and Venom Strike before the event is over. If you need extra help, be sure to brush up on the four new Plate Carriers.

- This article was updated on April 14th, 2023