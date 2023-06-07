What Are Urgent Missions in Warzone 2 DMZ? Explained

Image: Activision

Urgent Missions in Warzone 2 DMZ are a new way to earn Faction Reputation, get cash, and unlock Story Missions. Warzone 2 DMZ Season 4 has brought many new features to the game — here’s what Urgent Missions are and how to complete them in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Related: Where to Find the Pyro Commander DMZ

Warzone 2 DMZ: What Are Urgent Missions?

Warzone 2 DMZ Urgent Missions are shorter, easier Faction missions. They provide a great way to earn Faction Reputation, which is new with Season 4.

How to Unlock and Complete Urgent Missions in Warzone 2 DMZ

To access and complete Urgent Missions in Warzone 2 DMZ, you need to go to the Forward Operating Base. Technically, you need to unlock the Communications Station to get access to Urgent Missions, but all of that is through the FOB.

Once you have access to Urgent Missions, you assign yourself to them from the FOB and complete them just like you would a Faction mission. Completing Urgent Missions grants Faction Reputation, cash, and access to more Story Missions.

There are five Factions in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 4 and each Urgent Mission is run by one Faction. Upon completion, you’ll earn Reputation for that specific Faction which can be tracked through the FOB.

As your Faction Reputation increases for each different Faction, you’ll unlock specific Story Missions for those Factions and much more.

I’ve always felt like the Factions in Warzone 2 DMZ have been underdeveloped, but with the introduction of Urgent Missions, maybe the Faction Reputation and Story Missions will be stronger and more player driven. Only time will tell, but we’ll keep you updated with more Urgent Mission info and other Warzone 2 Season 4 details once we know them.

- This article was updated on June 7th, 2023