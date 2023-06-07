Warzone 2 DMZ Season 4 Forward Operating Base: Stash, Weapons Locker, Bounty Board, and More, Explained

Image: Activision

Warzone 2 DMZ Season 4 introduces the Forward Operating Base, a new hub that allows you to easily access cash, keys, Faction missions, Contraband weapons, and more, all within DMZ. Here is how the Warzone 2 DMZ Forward Operating Base works, including what your stash is, weapon lockers, bounty board, and much more.

What is the Forward Operating Base in Warzone 2 DMZ?

While you aren’t running around for a free Stealth Vest, you’ll mainly start each DMZ run with a visit to the Forward Operating Base.

As far as we can tell, the Forward Operating Base is an in-game location(s) that grants you access to everything. Honestly, we don’t know much about how to access the FOB or where it’s located, but we do know what the FOB makes available.

What is the Stash in Warzone 2 DMZ?

As you use the FOB, you’ll get upgrades such as the Stash. After completing FOB objectives and earning upgrades, the Stash allows you to access your cash and keys while also increasing the amount you can carry.

Cash is stored in a Wallet which can be accessed between runs instead of automatically turning into XP after every successful exfil. Now, you can save up your cash to use on more challenging Faction missions or to buy any Barter Recipe.

What is the Weapons Locker in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Like the Stash, once you upgrade your FOB, you’ll unlock a Weapons Locker that holds your Insured and Contraband Weapons. With the Weapons Locker upgrade, you’ll likely be able to swap and store Insured and Contraband Weapons mid-run.

What is the Bounty Board in Warzone 2 DMZ?

All we know about the Bounty Board so far is that it is accessed through upgrading your FOB and it allows for more Exfil options, Barter Recipes, and Buy Station discounts.

Given the name, we think that in order to use the Bounty Board bonuses, you need to seek out and eliminate an enemy player or squad.

What is the Communications Station in Warzone 2 DMZ?

For the Communications Station, you need to upgrade the FOB and then you’ll gain access to Urgent Missions.

Urgent Missions are a new type of Faction missions that are quicker and easier to complete, but still offer Faction Rep on completion as well as a way to unlock more Story Missions.

- This article was updated on June 7th, 2023