Image: Activision

At the release of the Season 3 update for Warzone 2 DMZ there was a lot of new gear released. For the Plate Carriers we saw the addition of a Tempered Plate Carrier, Medic Plate Carrier, Comms Plate Carrier, and Stealth Plate Carrier. If you’re looking to get sneaky, here’s how to get a free stealth vest in DMZ, Call of Duty Warzone 2.

Get a Stealth Plate for Defeating the Scavenger

Along with the new goodies to test out on the battlefield, there was also a new mini-boss added to the Al Mazrah and Ashika Island areas called the Scavenger. His name comes from his tendency to take any and all loot left on the battlefield to use for himself. This means he won’t be in a single place along the map, but instead roaming around areas with downed enemies, stealing. Once you’re near him you will see a boss skull icon on your map. After killing him and his team they will leave some loot which could include the 3-Plate Stealth Vest.

Related: Warzone 2 DMZ Tempered, Medic, Comms, and Stealth Plate Carriers, Explained

Risky Ways to Get a Free Stealth Vest

As with other coveted items, the orange caches may have a chance of dropping the Stealth Vest. You could also try to loot one off another fallen player. With both of these methods, there’s no guarantee you’ll find the Stealth Plate and you could get caught out while looting. If you’re taking one off a player look for the eye symbol.

Why Get a Stealth Plate Carrier in DMZ

With a Stealth Vest you get Ghost perk abilities so you won’t be spotted on the map. This will change for a small amount of time after firing an unsuppressed weapon and if there is an Advanced UAV. Keep this in mind when you’re in missions trying to stay hidden and have your suppressors ready.

- This article was updated on May 11th, 2023