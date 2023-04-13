All Barter Recipes in COD Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Image: Activision Publishing

The latest update to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes with a new Barter System where players can craft helpful in-game tools and armor during DMZ mode. To make this Barter System work, players will want to know all the necessary recipes to create all the possible equipment. This guide will go over all known Barter System recipes to get ahead of the competition during your DMZ match.

List of All Barter Recipes in COD DMZ

Below we have created a few grids of all the known recipes for the Barter System for DMZ. Recipes fall into different categories, so there are multiple grids you can find here.

Backpack Barter System Recipes

Here are all the known recipes for backpacks in the DMZ Barter System. The Scavenger Backpack will allow you to carry 11 unique items, while the Secure Backpack will allow you to safeguard valuables between deployments. See the recipes below.

Backpack Recipe Scavenger Backpack Battery + Canned Foods + Gun Cleaning Oil. Secure Backpack Electric Drill + Gas Can + Gold Skull.

Vests Barter System Recipes

These vests can be crafted at the Barter System, offering a unique perk and buff. The Comms Vest offers players a longer duration for UAVs, Medic Vests offer quicker revive time for your teammates, and the Stealth Vests make you undetectable by enemy radar. Check out the recipes below.

Vest Recipe 3-Plate Comms Vest 2x Hard Drive + 2x Battery + Soothing Hand Cream. 3-Plate Medic Vest 3x Bandage + Liquor + Watch. 3-Plate Stealth Vest 2x Electrical Components + Comic Book + Game Console.

Key Barter System Recipes

The Barter System allows players to craft keys that open essential points of interest on the map. Check out the recipes below.

Key Recipe Skeleton Key GPU. Control Room Key 6x Stronghold Keycards. Farmer House Key 3x Radiation Blockers.

Utility Barter System Recipes

These recipes are used to create a utility to help with your match. The Armor Box will provide an extra layer of protection, the Munitions Box will grant you ammo for your gun and teammates, and the Tactical Camera will help you locate potential threats in the area. Lastly, the Revive Pistol will allow players to revive teammates from a considerable distance. Check out the recipes below.

Utility Recipes Munitions Box Imported Tea + $500 Cash. Armor Box Electrical Tape + Screwdriver + C4. Tactical Camera Car Battery. Revive Pistol Bandage + Soothing Hand Cream.

Radiation Protection Barter System Recipes

These two recipes listed below are designed to help you against radiation in DMZ. The Durable Gask Mask will protect you from radiation, while Radiation Blocker will also help with radiation but not as strongly as the Gas Mask. Check out the recipes below.

Radiation Protection Recipe Durable Gas Mask 2x Toothpaste + Lighter. Radiation Blocker Blow Torch.

- This article was updated on April 13th, 2023