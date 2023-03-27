Image: Infinity Ward

Call of Duty Warzone 2 DMZ has plenty of sniper rifles for you to spend your time with and making a decision on just one to use can be very taxing. There is always a question of how powerful a weapon is before you opt to use it in your next match. This article will take you through what the best DMZ sniper rifle and loadout are. Note that the choice you make should also be down to your own personal opinion.

Best Sniper Loadout in Call of Duty DMZ

The best sniper for DMZ is the Victus XMR. In our opinion, it packs the perfect punch for any long round of DMZ. The base stats are excellent and it has some of the highest damage in the game — ideal for dealing with dangerous enemies. Furthermore, the overall range can assist you a lot during your sessions. You can improve the sniper even more with the attachments listed below.

Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Muzzle: Bruen Counter-Ops

Bruen Counter-Ops Optic: Corio 13X VRS or regular Victus XMR scope

Corio 13X VRS or regular Victus XMR scope Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Rear Grip: Bruen 0900 Grip

In terms of your main loadout to complement the sniper rifle, be sure to have a fast-firing automatic weapon on your secondary. Whether an SMG or assault rifle, it will give you some extra support in many situations. Also, be sure to bring the Munitions Box Field Upgrade with you; you will likely take on enemies from afar and you may not find as much ammo.

For your Lethal, either use a Thermite or the Throwing Knife. The Thermite will provide help in taking out Riot Shield-wielding enemies. On the other hand, Throwing Knives will ensure you can deal with close-quarter encounters more efficiently. Especially if some enemies aren’t armored. The Stim should be your go-to Tactical for healing up fast.

Are There Any Other Great Snipers for Call of Duty Warzone 2 DMZ?

Yes! There are a lot of great snipers in DMZ which aren’t just limited to the Victus XMR. You may find the following sniper rifles listed below to be of great benefit during your gameplay.

MCPR-300

Signal 50

SP-X 80

No matter where you plan on venturing in DMZ, with this sniper rifle loadout you will be highly prepared. Time to scope out the environment ahead of you in the world.

- This article was updated on March 27th, 2023