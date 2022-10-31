Best Signal 50 Build in Modern Warfare 2: Attachments, Loadout, and Class Setup

The Signal 50 in Modern Warfare 2 is a sniper in its truest form. You won’t be able to quickscope with it, but if you hold your breath and aim, you’ll be able to bag some really amazing kills without your enemy even knowing what hit them.

However, just like any other sniper rifle, mobility is always an issue with this weapon. So here are some attachments that you can try out with the Signal 50 in Modern Warfare 2.

Best Attachments for the Signal 50 in Modern Warfare 2

This weapon is capable of one-shotting enemies from a distance. To make the most of this weapon, all you need to do is increase the bullet velocity on this bad boy, and you’ll be able to easily land those headshots. To do that, here’s what you need.

Muzzle : Nilsound 90 Silencer

: Nilsound 90 Silencer Barrel : 29″ TV Kilo-50

: 29″ TV Kilo-50 Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Rear Grip : SA Finesse Grip

: SA Finesse Grip Optic: SZ Holotherm

The two main attachments here are the Nilsound 90 Silencer and the 29″ TV Kilo-50 barrel. Both these items combined increase the effective range of this weapon. Not only that, it also helps increase that bullet velocity as well.

But on the downside, these two attachments make the weapon super sluggish. To combat that, the OLE-V Laser and the SA Finesse Grip comes into play. These two items, when equipped, increase the ADS speed and the Sprint-to-Fire speed as well. The optic boils down to personal preference once again. But the SZ Holotherm looks rather clean and could be a nice alternative.

How to Unlock the Signal 50?

While this weapon can get really deadly on the battle field, it’s not easy to come by at all. To get this you will have to reach a Military Rank of 44. Only then will the Signal 50 be made available to you. Once you’ve got this weapon, you will have to continue to play with it and level it up in order to unlock all the attachments for the weapon.

Perks

Perks play a vital role in each and every build in Modern Warfare 2. While it’s perfectly fine to walk into a match without an appropriate selection of perks, it’ll just put you on the backfoot since you won’t be able to optimize your loadout properly. To make the most of this loadout, here are the perks you’ll need.

Base Perks: These perks will be active from the very beginning. Now, using a sniper in Modern Warfare 2 might solve your long range woes, but what do you do if you run into an enemy while changing cover? Having another primary weapon should take care of this problem, so the Overkill perk should be your go-to choice here. Secondly, this weapon is heavy so that will affect your mobility. To counter that, Double Time should be your next choice.

Bonus Perk: For this one, go with the Cold Blooded perk. Since this is a sniper main build, the perk will keep you from being spotted by the enemy. Not only that, enemies with the High Alert perk won’t notice you either.

Ultimate Perk: It’s best to go with Bird’s Eye for your ultimate perk. With this perk, your minimap will zoom out, and the enemy directions will also be revealed to you, giving you all the intel you need.

And that concludes our Signal 50 build in Modern Warfare 2. Since you will be needing an SMG with this build, feel free to check out our MX9 build as well. The very first season of Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to go live soon as well. Till then, if you’re having screen flickering issues, here are some fixes you can try.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022