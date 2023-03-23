Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Call of Duty Warzone 2 DMZ has a vast range of keys and other useful items for you to collect on the island. Some of these items are much more difficult to find than others. When you are needing them for your playthrough, it is vital you know where they are. This article will take you through everything you need to know about where to find and use the Bathhouse Attendants Key in Call of Duty Warzone 2 DMZ.

Bathhouse Attendants Key Location in DMZ

There is no specific location where you can find the Bathhouse Attendants Key. You can find it by looting things such as Duffel Bags and containers. However, you may also find the Bathhouse Attendants Key by killing High-Value Targets through contracts. This is going to be your best bet for acquiring the Bathhouse Attendants key — it should be noted that there is still an element of chance.

Since you have no absolute guaranteed way of finding the key itself, it may take a bit of time to actually get the Bathhouse key that you’re looking for. While you are trying your best to find the key, be sure to continue completing various other missions you have on the side.

Where to Use the Bathhouse Attendants Key in Call of Duty Warzone 2 DMZ

After you have looted the Bathhouse Attendants Key, proceed to E7 on the map to find the door to unlock. It is to the south of the Beach Club building and is named “Beach Club Bathhouse”. Since the name of the door and the key don’t match, it is unsurprising that people may be confused. You can use the Bathhouse Attendants Key on the door with the X marking to go inside and get the rewards.

If you are looking to get to the Bathhouse quickly, you can do so by using one of the Jet Skis or Boats that are scattered around the island. The buildings are very close to the water so it means you can go along the outskirts of the island to get there. After you have looted the Bathhouse, you can get back to completing the various missions you have.

- This article was updated on March 23rd, 2023