How to Unlock Crown Faction Missions in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 DMZ players will be busy working their way through tasks such as pinging a Contract Phone and completing Faction missions in the experience. Of course, some may be focused on getting to work with the Crown Faction missions in the game but in order to do so they will have to jump through a few hoops first of all. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to unlock the Crown Faction missions in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ.

Unlocking Crown Faction Missions in DMZ

In order to unlock the Crown Faction missions you will first have to have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 bought for your platform. This is because you can only play through this particular faction’s missions if you actually have the full game and not just the free-to-play version of Warzone 2. Before you get a chance to take on the missions you will also have to complete the “Stronghold Reacquisition” mission to then unlock the Faction missions. When you have done so, you can begin to experience some of what the Crown Faction offers you in terms of challenges for the game.

Since having to buy the full Modern Warfare 2 experience acts as a bit of gatekeeping with some players of the game, it will likely mean that some won’t get around to actually playing through these missions for quite a while. Although the fact that there is exclusive content for those of us who decided to buy the entire Modern Warfare 2 game is nice to have.

When Did the Crown Faction Arrive in DMZ?

The Crown Faction only made its entrance into the game at the start of Warzone 2, season 2. As such, many people didn’t know what to expect when the faction made its entrance into the experience. Nonetheless, players always tend to be ready to experience all of the latest Faction missions whether that is from the Crown faction or simply even the Legion missions you can unlock.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023