Warzone-2-DMZ-Stage-Bag-Key-Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

As you explore the Vondel map in Warzone 2 DMZ, you will be able to find a wide array of different bags, many of which will be locked and thus can only be opened by their own exclusive key or a Skeleton one. Now, so that you can truly say that you fully explored the new map and unlocked all of its secrets, here’s how and where to get the Stage Bag Key in Warzone 2 DMZ, as well as the location of the bag it opens.

Warzone 2 DMZ Stage Bag Key and Stage Bag Locations

Like most of the keys in the game, such as the Stadium Key, you will be able to get the Stage Bag Key in Warzone 2 DMZ by either interacting with the environment (opening crates, bags, examining clothing, and the like), as well as by either defeating NPCs or completing HVT Contracts featuring it.

For those looking for a location that may spawn the key, we were able to find a Stage Bag Key inside a bag located in a house featured in the Cruise Terminal area. You can check out the exact spot where we were able to find the bag below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Where to Find the Stage Bag in Warzone 2 DMZ

After getting the Stage Bag Key, you will be able to find the Stage Bag by heading to a medium-sized stage located north of the University’s main building and close to the area’s Shopping Station (sector E2). We advise you not to head into the area alone or unprepared, as the north side of the campus will be heavily guarded. You can check out the stage’s exact location below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

After finding the stage, the Stage Bag will be located on the back. In order to open the bag, just head to the item and interact with it. In our case, we were able to find 8,000K, a 6,000K GPU, a Security Note, and a Houseboat Key inside the bag.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on June 17th, 2023