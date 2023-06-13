What Resets in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 4? Weapons, Keys, Missions, and More

Image: Activision

Warzone 2 DMZ Season 4 marks the second time a full reset has happened in DMZ. While many were outraged by the reset in DMZ Season 2, Activision is moving forward with the reset coming in DMZ Season 2. Here is everything that gets reset to zero when Warzone 2 DMZ Season 4 goes live.

Warzone 2 DMZ Season 4 Reset, Explained

After learning what resets in DMZ Season 4, you can decide for yourself if you want to take a break or restart. I think seasonal resets make sense to keep players coming back, but they are annoying, especially if you lose everything.

When Warzone 2 DMZ Season 4 goes live on June 14, 2023, here is everything that will be reset:

Contraband weapons

Keys

Faction Missions and all mission progress

Insured Weapon Slot unlocks

What won’t be reset are any Blueprint rewards and weapons and mission and boss rewards.

It’s disappointing that contraband weapons and keys are reset because it can be hard to find an incredibly rare key or weapon. The only part of this reset that makes sense is the Faction Missions and Insured Weapon Slot unlocks.

There is a brand new menu system in DMZ Season 4 called the Forward Operating Base. With this system, we get the introduction to Phalanx, a new Faction. On top of that, we have Faction Reputation which is needed to progress through Faction Tiers.

With this new way to play through Faction Missions, as well as the introduction of Vondel, the new map, it makes sense that there are new Faction Mission — and I, for one, am excited about that because completing Faction Missions is what I enjoy most about DMZ.

There is also a new way to unlock more Insured Weapon Slots which justifies the reset. Instead of Insured Weapon Slots being locked behind high Faction Tier missions, you can now unlock Insured Weapon Slots through passive objectives in the FOB. This makes things much easier and is a good change.

- This article was updated on June 13th, 2023