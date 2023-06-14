Warzone 2 DMZ Fuel Shortage Mission Guide: How to Siphon Gas

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fuel Shortage is one of the first White Lotus Tier 1 missions in Warzone 2 DMZ and it requires you to siphon gas. If you don’t know how to siphon gas in DMZ or how to refuel a vehicle using a gas can, you’ve come to the right place. Here is how to complete the Fuel Shortage mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Siphon Gas in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fuel Shortage is actually an easy mission once you know what you’re doing. The problem is, it’s not explained very well. The first step in completing the Fuel Shortage mission in DMZ is to siphon gas.

I completed Fuel Shortage very quickly in Warzone 2 DMZ by launching into Ashika Island and finding a gas station. I quickly and quietly dispatched the surrounding guards and grabbed a gas can from a shelf in the gas station.

There’s usually a car near the gas station — get in it. Once you’re in the car, you need to open your backpack, which for consoles is down on the d-pad. Hover over your gas can and you’ll see refuel, drop, and siphon button prompts.

However, you can’t siphon gas out of a vehicle if your gas can is at 100%. First, you need to refuel using the gas can.

How to Use a Gas Can to Refuel in Warzone 2 DMZ

After driving around a bit to lower the gas in the vehicle, open your backpack, select your gas can, and press refuel. This will lower the amount of gas in the gas can. Now, you can press the siphon button to get your gas can back to 100%.

And just like that, you’ve completed the Fuel Shortage mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. You can use your newfound siphon and refueling knowledge to good use in future missions or when working your way toward unlocking the Wallet.

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023