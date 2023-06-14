Image:

The fourth season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has introduced some exciting new features for players to mess around with. Most of these new additions are tied to DMZ mode, which has received more than a few big shake-ups. One of the most useful new mechanics is a streamlined way to unlock Insured Weapon Slots, which allow players to hold on to weapons after they’ve been killed. Here’s how you can unlock Insured Weapon Slots in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Unlock Insured Weapon Slots in Warzone 2 DMZ

The central feature of Warzone 2 DMZ Season 4 is a new menu known as the Forward Operating Base, or FOB, which allows players to keep track of mission objectives and access weapons, cache keys, and other resources. To unlock Insured Weapon Slots, you must complete one of the FOB objectives available in the Foward Operating Base.

FOB objectives work similarly to every other mission type available in Warzone 2 DMZ. Once you’ve completed enough FOB objectives, you’ll unlock an insured weapon slot. There are three Insured Weapon Slots in Warzone 2 DMV, and each can be acquired by completing FOB objectives.

How Do Insured Weapon Slots Work in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Insured Weapon Slots keep players from losing weapons whenever they die. Having experienced it myself, I can say with some authority that there’s nothing more frustrating than losing a rare and powerful weapon seconds after you’ve found it. As a result, picking which weapon you want to slide into an open insured weapon slot should be one of your top priorities during a round of Warzone 2 DMZ.

Since FOB objectives are passive objectives that don’t need to be selected, completing them is much easier than most other missions in Warzone 2 DMZ. It also helps that FOB objectives are generally easier to accomplish than Urgent Missions. I’m trying to do as many FOB missions as possible since they unlock helpful features like the Wallet. This not only makes it much easier to complete other missions but also helps you familiarize yourself with Warzone 2 DMZ’s maps and mechanics, letting you expand your equipment loadout and learn how to be a better player at the same time.

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023