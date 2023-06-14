Warzone 2 DMZ Ashika Recon Mission Guide: Where to Find Shadow Company Soldiers

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ashika Recon is a Warzone 2 DMZ mission in White Lotus Tier 1 that requires you to find and defeat five Shadow Company soldiers and exfil with an STB 556 dropped from one of the enemies. To finish this mission quickly and with ease, you’ve come to the right place. Here is how to complete Ashika Recon in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Where to Find Shadow Company Soldiers in Warzone 2

Though you can find Shadow Company soldiers on Al Mazrah, the easiest place to find Shadow Company soldiers in DMZ is on Ashika Island.

Basically every enemy on Ashika Island is a Shadow Company soldier — I just killed the first five enemies I saw on Ashika Island and they were all Shadow Company soldiers. Going to Ashika Island is the easiest way to complete the first part of Ashika Recon.

How to Extract a Shadow Company STB 556 in Warzone 2 DMZ

It’s not enough to deploy into DMZ with an STB 556 already equipped — the last objective of the Ashika Recon mission is to take an STB 556 from a Shadow Company soldier and exfil with it.

Now that you know where to find Shadow Company soldiers and how to kill them, all you need to do is pray that one of them will drop an STB 556. I killed about seven Shadow Company soldiers until I found an STB 556 on one of them, so it is fairly common and only a matter of time before you find one.

Next, my advice is to quickly exfil. Some missions, like Fuel Shortage, don’t require a successful exfil, but Ashika Recon does, which means you should focus on finding an exfil spot as soon as possible and get out of there. If you die, you’ll need to redeploy into Ashika Island, find another STB 556, and try to successfully exfil again.

