Warzone 2 DMZ Bullfrog Boss Location: How to Get Vondel Weapon Cases

Bullfrog is the main boss of Vondel in Warzone 2 DMZ. If you want to know how to consistently find and defeat him, I’ve made the best guide for you. From my own experience dealing with Bullfrog and conquering him, here is exactly where to find and how to defeat Bullfrog in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Find Bullfrog in Warzone 2 DMZ

Finding and defeating Bullfrog in Warzone 2 DMZ is beneficial because you can work through collecting all six Vondel Weapon Case rewards. While some DMZ bosses are easy, Bullfrog poses a challenge… at first.

The first challenge is finding Bullfrog. It’s not too hard — Bullfrog appears like clockwork around three to five minutes into every Vondel game. There’s nothing that triggers Bullfrog to appear or not to appear, he’ll always show up.

You’ll receive a message when Bullfrog arrives which tells you where he’ll be. In most of the Vondel games I’ve played, Bullfrog enters the map at Castle. I recommend camping around Castle to plan a successful sabotage on Bullfrog — just watch out for enemy soldiers and Operators.

Bullfrog rotates around the map and eventually leaves. If you wait another three to five minutes after Bullfrog leaves, Bullfrog will appear again in a different part of the map. If you didn’t defeat him on the first run, just wait and catch him next time.

How to Defeat Bullfrog in Warzone 2 DMZ

Bullfrog is a boss that remains in an armored semi-aquatic vehicle the entire time. So, to defeat Bullfrog, you need to blow up his Tactical Amphibious Vehicle — which is much easier said than done.

I found it very difficult to defeat Bullfrog in Warzone 2 because of three reasons: he moves around a lot, he constantly calls in nearby soldiers, and it’s really hard to blow up a TAV. To defeat Bullfrog, we need to address each of these three challenges.

First, you need to familiarize yourself with Bullfrog’s rotation. Depending on where he spawns in, Bullfrog rotates around the edge of the map. In my experience, Bullfrog usually spawns in Castle and rotates counterclockwise.

Next, we need to figure out how to blow up the TAV quickly. Bullfrog calling in extra soldiers isn’t a problem if we can quickly blow up the TAV. My advice for this is to use a lot of claymores or proximity mines and RPGs.

Grenades and bullets aren’t too effective against the TAV. To defeat Bullfrog fast, I recommend predicting where he’ll drive next and setting up claymores and proximity mines where he’ll be. When he drives by, the claymores and proximity mines will deal a lot of damage and you’ll finish the job with an RPG.

Once Bullfrog is dead, take the Weapon Case and exfil as soon as possible. Other Operators will most likely be gunning for you, so take caution but move quickly. If you haven’t already completed it, you can take a break from hunting Bullfrog and complete the Laswell’s Letter mission.

