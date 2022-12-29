Are you wondering where the Sarwana Hotel alley dead drop location in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ is so you can complete the tier 3 mission by the Legion faction? Six dead drops are scattered about Al Mazrah, so it may be hard to find them and know which one is the correct location for the dead drop. However, the dead drop location you need to complete the objective is in an alleyway by the Sarwana Hotel. Here is everything you need to know about the Sarwana Hotel alley dead drop location and what you will be rewarded with for completing the objective.

Warzone 2.0 DMZ Sarwana Hotel Alley Dead Drop Location

Here are the Dead Drop mission objectives:

Travel to Al-Mazrah City

Deliver 20 pieces of lethal equipment into the dumpster dead drop in the Sarwana Hotel alley, located north of the Al-Mazrah City Post Office.

You can locate the Al-Mazrah City Post Office by its envelope icon on the map. From there, you will want to look north, where several different bridges are on the map. The Sarwana Hotel is located just north of the second set of bridges with two crossing beams. We have marked this on the map above so you know where to find it.

Once you have stood in front of the Sarwana Hotel, you will want to find the alleyway to the left of the hotel, as seen in the above picture. Head down the alleyway until it dead ends, and you will find the trash dumpster, which acts as the dead drop for the quest. You need to drop 20 pieces of lethal equipment into this dumpster. You can use lethal equipment when you deploy to the DMZ or loot lethal equipment from enemies and containers. Examples of lethal equipment include:

C4

Claymore

Drill Charge

Frag Grenade

Molotov Cocktail

Proximity Mine

Once you have dropped all 20 pieces of lethal equipment into the dumpster, you will complete the objective. Rewards for completing the Swarwana Hotel dead drop quest include:

Traveler’s Luggage Key

10,000 Experience Points

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 29th, 2022