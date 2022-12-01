All Warzone 2 Keys Locations

Scattered throughout Al Mazrah in Warzone 2, you will find a lot of keys and locked boxes. There’s a high chance that you will come across these when you’re in the DMZ mode of the game.

The DMZ mode in Call of Duty Warzone is quite similar to Escape from Tarkov. You gather some loot, kill some enemies and then exfiltrate. Next time when you drop into the game, you drop in with the loot from the previous expedition. But what are these keys? And what do they do?

How to Get Keys in Warzone 2?

There are three very simple ways to earn keys in Warzone 2. Here’s how you can get them:

By completing HVT Contracts.

From loot drops.

By defeating AI enemies.

Interestingly enough, you will be able to fight off some AI enemies in Warzone 2. These enemies can often be found in areas which are dubbed as Black Sites and Strongholds in the game. But where do you use these keys in Warzone 2?

Where to Use Keys?

There are several locations where you will be able to use these keys in Al Mazrah. Each key has a small identifier in the form of a number that corresponds to a particular map segment. Use these identifiers to figure out where the hidden cache for the key that you’re holding is located. In some cases however, the identifier gives out the complete name of the location where the loot cache is hidden.

The locations for all the hidden caches are as follows:

Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox Key: Head underwater to between the warehouses on the northern side of Al Safwa Quarry to loot this box.

Crane Control Room Key: This one is in the Al Safwa Quarry region as well. Head inside the grey door which leads t the crane.

Kushaak Construction Warehouse Key: The lootbox related to this key can be found on the second floor of the Kushaak Warehouse in the Al Safwa Quarry region.

Al-Safwa Stone Block Office Key: There is a rectangular building towards the south east of the Al Safwa Quarry. This key can be used there.

Rohan Oil North Guard Shack Key: To the north of Rohan Oil, you will come across some really small structures that have no windows. This key can be used to open an loot one of these shacks.

Rohan Oil South Guard Shack Key: With the oil tanks behind you, travel southeast. You’ll find a small security outpost which is locked. Open it with they key to grab some loot.

Taraq River Supply Shack Key: Near the Taraq river, you should be able to find a small bridge. Under this bridge is a small shack that can be opened with this key.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022