Best Warzone 2 Guns Tier List: Meta Weapons for Al Mazrah

Despite having been released recently, the community has already figured out which Call of Duty: Warzone 2 guns are currently in the meta. If you’ve just got your hands on the game, then you don’t need to worry.

This list will cover all the Warzone 2 guns that are currently a part of the meta. The weapons you’ll see on this list are based on their pick rates, as seen on WZRanked.

Top 5 Warzone 2 Guns That Are Currently a Part of the Meta

5. TAQ-56

Better known as the SCAR-H, it’s no surprise that this weapon has made it to the list of weapons that are currently in the meta in Warzone 2. Truth be told, it’s hard to imagine any Call of Duty title without the addition of this weapon.

The TAQ-56 is an all-rounder. It performs well in close to medium-range gunfights. When it comes to recoil and handling, however, this weapon definitely needs some work. But if you manage to get your hands on some good attachments which compensate for the recoil and the handling, this weapon can help you win each and every encounter you come across in the game.

4. M16

The good old M16 bags the #4 spot on this list. It’s a pretty standard weapon that’s on the burst-fire mode by default. If you’re new to the shooter genre, burst-fire mode is used to describe a mode where the weapon fires three rounds on a single trigger pull.

Here’s why the burst-fire mode is so good. First of all, if you’re shooting in rounds of three, you will have a small window during each burst to compensate for the recoil. Secondly, it’s easier to land headshots with a three-round burst than it is with a fully automatic weapon. The weapon is reliable, and unlike its Modern Warfare 2 counterpart, it can outperform a lot of other Assault Rifles on Al Mazrah in Warzone 2.

3. STB 556

The STB 556 is based on the Aug A3. This is probably one of the best weapons you will come across in the game. It boasts of a 6.52% pick rate till now. There are no major downsides to this weapon. It performs well in mid-ranged encounters.

While it would be wrong to say that the weapon isn’t powerful enough, the bullets don’t pack that much of a punch and the rate of fire is a bit slower than some other ARs in the game. These two factors increase the total time to kill (TTK) slightly. However, if you’re accurate enough and you can control whatever little recoil this weapon comes with while firing, you pretty much have a gun which is quite deadly and accurate at the same time!

2. Kastov 762

What was once known as the AK-47 is now known as the Kastov 762 in Warzone 2. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this weapon, except it’s mind-boggling recoil. Now, if you manage to control the recoil, and learn the pattern in which it travels, you will be able to shred through your opponents quite easily in the game.

Very few weapons can rival the brute force of the Kastov 762 in a gunfight. But then again, it’s just a machine. If you’re skilled enough to tame this beast, you’ll be dominating the playing field in no time.

1. M4

While most of the other Warzone 2 guns have a pick rate that doesn’t cross the 10% threshold, the M4 has a whopping 25.79% pick rate. The reason behind this is the fact that the weapon is very friendly. There’s practically no learning curve when it comes to mastering this weapon.

The weapon is very stable and has a decent rate of fire as well, which matches its damage output. These features combined makes it into a very versatile weapon overall!

That brings us to the end of the list of weapons that are currently a part of the Warzone 2 meta. As per the current patch in the game, these are some of the best weapons that you will come across. However, do remember that this list isn’t absolute. Feel free to check out all the weapons and see which one works for you! We’ll be updating this list as and when the weapons are nerfed or buffed in the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022