How do you convert Valorant sensitivity to Warzone 2.0? As a Valorant player, this question may be the first thing you’re thinking of when it comes to getting aboard the hype train to play Warzone 2.0. After all, if you’ve been playing on the same sensitivity settings for years, surely you wouldn’t want to change it, would you? Fortunately, there is a way to keep your old Valorant sensitivity in Warzone 2.0. Here’s how you can do so!

How Do You Convert Valorant Sensitivity to Warzone 2.0?

To convert Valorant sensitivity to Warzone 2.0, you can use a sensitivity calculator, such as Gamingsmart. This website lets you convert sensitivity from a wide range of games, including Valorant and Warzone 2.0. All you need to do is select Valorant and Warzone 2.0 and input your original sensitivity on the game sensitivity box. In addition, there’s an option to input your DPI on both games.

That means if you’re planning to play Warzone 2.0 on a different DPI, you can enter your desired DPI, and the website will adjust your old sensitivity and DPI for the new one. Meanwhile, if you don’t plan to change the DPI, you can just leave it as it is.

On the right side of the converted sensitivity box, there is a section that shows inches and cm per 30. This section tells you how far you can move your mouse to perform a 360 in-game. If you prefer low sensitivity, this is a beneficial tool to check how low your sensitivity can go before your wrist starts feeling uncomfortable.

That sums up how you can keep playing with your Valorant sensitivity in Warzone 2.0. Despite the new exciting experience that Warzone 2.0 offers, some Valorant players may feel uncomfortable transitioning to this game due to the sensitivity difference. With that said, you don’t need to worry about playing with a different sensitivity in Warzone 2.0. Simply follow the method above, and you should be good to go. While you’re here, make sure to use the best Warzone 2.0 settings for a smoother experience.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022