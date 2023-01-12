Are you wondering how to get Dog Tags in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ so you can finish a required faction quest? You cannot get Dog Tags from the AI enemies, which makes this a difficult mission to complete because you must go up against other human players and squads, just like with the precision airstrike mission. There is also an exploit that adds to the frustration of the mission. However, if you struggle to complete this, you can help yourself in several ways, which we will discuss in greater detail below. Here is everything you need to know on how to get Dog Tags in Warzone 2.0 DMZ and why.

How to Get Dog Tags in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

To get dog tags in Warzone 2.0 DMZ, you must kill another human player and interact with their backpack. You will find the player’s dog tag on the left with their name when interacting with them. , like obtaining a Hunt Squad contract, which will provide you with the whereabouts of a human enemy squad. If you want to go the non-combat route, you can hide around exfil points but not engage in combat with anyone. You can usually find leftover dog tags of players who have died and complete this without firing a shot.

Here is the Bag ‘Em and Tag ‘Em mission info:

Tier: 2

2 Faction: White Lotus

White Lotus Rewards: EBR-14 and +7500 Experience Points

Here are the Bag ‘Em and Tag ‘Em mission objectives:

Loot and extract 4 enemy Dog Tags

Loot and extract 2 pieces of Black Mous Intel from Rohan Oil

Players have reported that if a down enemy player leaves the match, their backpack will go with them, which means you won’t be able to collect their dog tag. This is highly annoying and frustrating to players, as people seem to be exploiting this fact. Make sure you pick up the dog tag as soon as possible, so you don’t risk losing it.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023